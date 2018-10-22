Google the ghosts with new app for spooky stories in Leeds

Take a spooky trip through the city’s back streets and explore some of the sinister secrets and sordid stories that belong to them.

There are plenty of ghoulish tales linked to Leeds, some of which are amusing and others that are downright terrifying, and this Halloween the very best of them can be enjoyed at your own leisure.

A Lancashire-based theatre company called Hard Graft spent a week in Leeds gathering stories before recording each one and putting them into a website App.

Between October 29 and 31, people will be able to navigate the 18 ghostly tales around the city using just their phone and a pair of headphones - when it suits them.

Hard Graft founder Mark Whiteley said: “This is the first time people will be able to go on self-guided ghost tours of Leeds. We’ve been doing walks for around 10 years so we know where to look for stories, but this is our first one in Leeds.

“When we were in Leeds researching the best ghost stories we visited libraries and a lot of pubs and found some really cracking tales.

“The stories we’ve uncovered cover a range of things. I can’t say too much as I don’t want to give them away but there are murders, exorcisms and witches for people to enjoy.”

The tour works with technology which creates a virtual geographic boundary, enabling software to trigger a response when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular area.

Ghost icons will appear on Google Maps and when ghost-hunters get within a 10 metre radius of it, the story relating to the landmark starts playing in their headphones.