Getting into the swing of it with celebration of cricket in Leeds

A week-long celebration of cricket aimed at youngsters is batting off at a popular club in south Leeds.

Hunslet Nelson Cricket Club is set to host the Yorkshire Enjoy Cricket Week, starting from Monday.

The event will showcase cricket - alongside other sports - every day throughout the week.

It is open to children aged six to 15-years-old, of all abilities - from complete novice to elite players.

The Enjoy Cricket Week costs £8 per day for children to take part.

It takes place at the club, in Gypsy Lane, from Monday until next Friday, August 17.

People who want more information can contact 07749612353.

Meanwhile, the cricket club is also organising a pubs, clubs and workplace six-a-side tournament later this month.

It runs from 11am on August 26. Email jsmit10500@icloud.com for details.