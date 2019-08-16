Getting into the swing at new look Middleton playground

Families visting Middleton Park can look forward to playing on new swings, slides and climbing equipment following a £142,00 refurbishment.

The Friends of Middleton Park worked closely with Leeds City Council and Groundwork Trust to secure a package of funding for the improvement works after visitor feedback.

NLYP Park . Judith Blake Leader of Leeds City Council with other councillors and members of Friends of Middleton Park on a roundabout at the new playground in Middleton Park, Leeds.

Thanking funders, Friends secretary and trustee Rachel Darton said: “We are thrilled with our new playground and it is lovely to see families using it and children having fun. The park is buzzing.”