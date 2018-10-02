George’s DJ set was a real record breaker

Have your say

A LEEDS-born DJ can now claim to be a record breaker - after performing the world’s highest DJ set close to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Nightmares on Wax star George Evelyn, aka Dr Ease, who is originally from Leeds but now lives in Ibiza, performed for 30 minutes at Crater Camp - the closest point to the summit where its possible to obtain a license for record breaking attempts.

He was part of a group of trekkers raising money for the Last Night a DJ Saved My Life Foundation, which is funding a specialist accommodation centre for children and single mothers in Tanzania, Feathers Tale.

The international team of 17 climbers also included M-People drummer Shovell, and the charity’s founder Jonny Lee.

George said: “Each step of the way I feel I was shown the might of the human spirit.”

The trek has so far raised more than £30,000.