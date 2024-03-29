Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of home makeover series George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations will have watched the latest episode with interest, as it was filmed in the Leeds village of Thorner.

It saw a solicitor transform a former shop dating back to the early 1900s into an attractive new home for her family.

George Clarke has clarified after an episode of his show filmed in Thorner caused 'confusion'. Photo: National World/Google.

But during the programme, architect and presenter George Clarke told viewers that the shop closed down after "succumbing to competition from out-of-town supermarkets".

He has since clarified on his Instagram page that, despite the closure, the business is still operating further down the road.

His post said: "The Post Box Deli in Thorner, Leeds, would like me to clarify something.

"On a recent episode of ‘George Clarkes Remarkable Renovations’, featuring an old village shop in Thorner, Leeds, the Post Box Deli would like to confirm (after confusion from several locals) that despite the store’s closure several years ago and its subsequent conversion into a new home (as featured on the Channel 4 programme), their shop and tea room situated a few homes up on the same street, are still very much open and welcoming customers old and new with open arms.

"They look forward to the future of their flourishing business - The Post Box Deli."

The latest episode of the series saw Thorner described as a "picturesque suburb" and a haven from Leeds city centre. Mr Clarke said that it is believed to have been at the centre of Medieval pottery manufacturing, with a particular style of ceramics being made in the village.

He said that Thorner remained a fairly small settlement until the early 19th century, when public transport improved which made it a more desirable place to live. Over the following 100 years, the high street expanded with new shops.