Stargazers in Leeds are in for a treat this week as the Geminid Meteor Shower is set to take to the skies with a tremendous meteor shower on Tuesday night (December 13). Up to 150 shooting stars are expected to be visible per hour as the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust - making it one of the most active meteor showers of the year.

The Geminid meteor shower returns every December and is expected to peak during the night of December 13. Astronomers predict it will be visible until the early morning of December 14.

However, experts have also said that the gibbous moon could make the meteor shower less visible this year. Anna Gammon-Ross, astronomer at Royal Observatory in Greenwich said: “The meteors will be visible in the east of the sky from around 6pm – but will appear all around the sky later in the night.

“Unfortunately, the waning gibbous moon will make it trickier to see the meteors during the peak night this year. The gibbous phases are when the near side of the moon is over halfway lit up by the Sun, meaning it will appear very bright in our skies. This will make it difficult to see any other celestial objects nearby.”

According to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich , the Geminids showers are unusual as they can be multi-coloured – mainly white, some yellow and a few green, red and blue.

The Geminid Meteor Shower will peak over Leeds tonight

These colours are partly caused by the presence of traces of metals like calcium and sodium, using the same concept as what is used to make colourful fireworks. It is predicted that the meteor showers will continue to be visible until December 20.

Where can I see the Geminid meteor shower in Leeds?

For prime viewing, Nasa astronomers recommend that viewers find an area away from city and streetlights, dress for winter weather conditions, bring a blanket or sleeping bag for extra comfort and lie flat on your back with your feet facing south, and look up.

Nasa experts say that stargazers should practise patience because it will take approximately 30 minutes for your eyes to fully adjust and see the meteors, and refrain from looking at your mobile phone or other bright objects to keep your eyes adjusted.

What is the Geminid Meteor shower?

The Geminid Meteor Shower is one of the last significant showers in the annual stargazing calendar. At its peak, it has regularly surpassed 100 meteors per hour.

Royal Museums Greenwich say that, although Gemineds Meteors appear to radiate from near the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini, the actual source is an asteroid. The shooting stars come from a stream of debris left behind by asteroid 3,200 Phaethon. making this one of the only major showers not to originate from a comet.

Leeds Met Office Forecast this week

The Met Office predicts the weather in Leeds to remain very cold with freezing fog and sunny spells throughout the week.

Today:

A cold start with a widespread frost, low cloud and freezing fog. The Pennines near Leeds may also see the odd snow flurry, however these will fade to leave a cold but generally dry day, with some eventual weak sunny spells developing. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Tonight:

Another chilly evening and night, with severe frost. Further freezing fog developing inland. Minimum temperature -8 °C.

Wednesday:

Very cold, with freezing fog. Brighter later in the day with some sunny spells developing, although further wintry showers. Maximum temperature 3 °C.