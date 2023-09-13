Gear up with Redrow with a free bike health check and security advice in Leeds
Children and adults can take their bike along to the ‘Gear Up with Redrow’ event at the homebuilder’s Whitehall Grange development on Sunday, September 24, anytime between noon to 4pm.
Experts from Halfords will be on hand to provide a free health check, while the neighbourhood policing team will be in attendance to offer security advice.
Steve Jackson, Redrow (Yorkshire) sales director, said: “Everyone living in New Farnley and the surrounding communities is welcome to bring their bike along to receive a bike health check from the experts at Halfords to ensure they are in tip top condition.
"A bike mechanic will be on hand to offer guidance on anything that requires further attention.
“The neighbourhood policing team will also kindly be attending to provide security marking, which acts as a deterrent to thieves and helps the police to reunite owners with stolen bikes.
“Whitehall Grange is a cycle-friendly development with access to lots of places great places for a bike ride in the local area.
"We’re delighted to link up with the experts at Halfords and the local police for our ‘Gear up with Redrow’ event to ensure the community can stay safe in their saddles this autumn and winter.”
Whitehall Grange, located off Whitehall Road, will feature 96 private sale homes and 18 affordable homes.
The housebuilder said that situated five miles outside of Leeds city centre along the A58, the development is the ideal spot for anyone who wants the best of both worlds; being close to the bright lights of the city but having green space and woodland on the doorstep.