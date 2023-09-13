Gear up with Redrow with a free bike health check and security advice in Leeds

Residents in New Farnley can ensure their bike is as safe as houses this winter with an event hosted by Redrow, in partnership with Halfords and Leeds West’s neighbourhood policing team.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children and adults can take their bike along to the ‘Gear Up with Redrow’ event at the homebuilder’s Whitehall Grange development on Sunday, September 24, anytime between noon to 4pm.

Experts from Halfords will be on hand to provide a free health check, while the neighbourhood policing team will be in attendance to offer security advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Jackson, Redrow (Yorkshire) sales director, said: “Everyone living in New Farnley and the surrounding communities is welcome to bring their bike along to receive a bike health check from the experts at Halfords to ensure they are in tip top condition.

Cycle paths at Redrow developments

"A bike mechanic will be on hand to offer guidance on anything that requires further attention.

“The neighbourhood policing team will also kindly be attending to provide security marking, which acts as a deterrent to thieves and helps the police to reunite owners with stolen bikes.

“Whitehall Grange is a cycle-friendly development with access to lots of places great places for a bike ride in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re delighted to link up with the experts at Halfords and the local police for our ‘Gear up with Redrow’ event to ensure the community can stay safe in their saddles this autumn and winter.”

Whitehall Grange, located off Whitehall Road, will feature 96 private sale homes and 18 affordable homes.