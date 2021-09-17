It happened at about 7.30pm on Thursday in a premises off Wakefield Road, Garforth.

The fire involved conifer trees and spread to a truck.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent four crews to put out the fire, from Garforth, Killingbeck and Rothwell stations.

Wakefield Road, Garforth, where the fire broke out (Photo: Google)

No one was injured and the fire did not spread to any buildings.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Four fire engines attended a scrapyard/garage-type premises in Wakefield Road, Garforth, yesterday evening after calls were received by our Control Room shortly prior to 19.30pm reporting a fire.

"One fire engine attended from Garforth Fire Station, two from Killingbeck, and one from Rothwell."