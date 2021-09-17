Garforth fire: Firefighters tackle blaze in Leeds scrapyard after conifer trees and truck catch light
Firefighters have been called out to a blaze in a Leeds scrapyard after conifer trees and a truck caught fire.
It happened at about 7.30pm on Thursday in a premises off Wakefield Road, Garforth.
The fire involved conifer trees and spread to a truck.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent four crews to put out the fire, from Garforth, Killingbeck and Rothwell stations.
No one was injured and the fire did not spread to any buildings.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Four fire engines attended a scrapyard/garage-type premises in Wakefield Road, Garforth, yesterday evening after calls were received by our Control Room shortly prior to 19.30pm reporting a fire.
"The fire involved some conifer trees and spread to a truck.
"No building was involved in fire and no-one was injured.
"One fire engine attended from Garforth Fire Station, two from Killingbeck, and one from Rothwell."
