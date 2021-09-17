Garforth fire: Firefighters tackle blaze in Leeds scrapyard after conifer trees and truck catch light

Firefighters have been called out to a blaze in a Leeds scrapyard after conifer trees and a truck caught fire.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:51 am
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:52 am

It happened at about 7.30pm on Thursday in a premises off Wakefield Road, Garforth.

The fire involved conifer trees and spread to a truck.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent four crews to put out the fire, from Garforth, Killingbeck and Rothwell stations.

Wakefield Road, Garforth, where the fire broke out (Photo: Google)

No one was injured and the fire did not spread to any buildings.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Four fire engines attended a scrapyard/garage-type premises in Wakefield Road, Garforth, yesterday evening after calls were received by our Control Room shortly prior to 19.30pm reporting a fire.

"The fire involved some conifer trees and spread to a truck.

"No building was involved in fire and no-one was injured.

"One fire engine attended from Garforth Fire Station, two from Killingbeck, and one from Rothwell."

