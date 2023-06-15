Garforth and District Lions President stands down

Mark Dobson will stand down from his role as President of Garforth and District Lions

Mark has been president of the club on two previous occasions and was president through this, the club’s 50th year.

Alongside his voluntary role at the Lions, Mark is the Chief Operating Officer of North East Leeds based charity Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) and a serving city councillor representing Garforth and Swillington.

Mark said: “It has been a real honour this year to preside over the club in our milestone 50th year.

"We have worked extremely hard to get the club back on track after a few very difficult years.

“We have been delighted to run such diverse programs as our annual gala, our bonfire display, which served many thousands of local people, and our ever-popular Christmas collection with Santa.

“Two highlights for me this year have been our prostate cancer screening program for 160 local men that we delivered free of charge, along with our trip into Leeds, where the civic buildings were lit up by the local authority to celebrate 50 years of our club.

“None of our work can be achieved without the support of local people who contribute towards our events. Thank you for a fantastic year.”

Mark will officially stand down from his role on June 23.

Garforth and District Lions club operate in town of Garforth and surrounding villages.