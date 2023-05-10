Lauren Llewelyn CEIAG Lead and Anna Young Principal of Garforth Academy celebrate being awarded for the school's careers work.

The school has been awarded the national Quality in Careers Standard awarded under licence by Ixion (Part of the Shaw Trust Group) after showing how much support they give to students.

Anna Young, Principal at Garforth Academy, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved the National Quality in Careers Standard awarded by Ixion (Part of the Shaw Trust Group).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Garforth Academy we recognise the important role school plays in helping students develop their knowledge, skills and experience so they can go out into the world and achieve personal success.

"This standard has provided a flexible framework that enabled us to audit our work on careers and ensure our students are receiving advice, practical support and experience so they are prepared for the next stage of their education, employment, self-employment or training.”

The principal explained that the school began working towards the national Quality in Careers Standard to improve the opportunities of all the students.

"There is a statutory duty to ‘secure independent careers guidance’ for all students from Year 7 onwards and the Government also recommends that all schools should be required to work towards the national Quality in Careers Standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Achieving the national Quality in Careers Standard shows the head teacher, governors and leadership team at Garforth Academy embrace, promote and endorse quality careers education and recognise the part it plays in the overall success of the school and its students.”

The school offers a range of activities to introduce students to the world of work and help them make decisions about life after school.