Garforth Academy achieves quality standard for careers work
Garforth Academy in Leeds, has been recognised for its outstanding careers work.
The school has been awarded the national Quality in Careers Standard awarded under licence by Ixion (Part of the Shaw Trust Group) after showing how much support they give to students.
Anna Young, Principal at Garforth Academy, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved the National Quality in Careers Standard awarded by Ixion (Part of the Shaw Trust Group).
"At Garforth Academy we recognise the important role school plays in helping students develop their knowledge, skills and experience so they can go out into the world and achieve personal success.
"This standard has provided a flexible framework that enabled us to audit our work on careers and ensure our students are receiving advice, practical support and experience so they are prepared for the next stage of their education, employment, self-employment or training.”
The principal explained that the school began working towards the national Quality in Careers Standard to improve the opportunities of all the students.
"There is a statutory duty to ‘secure independent careers guidance’ for all students from Year 7 onwards and the Government also recommends that all schools should be required to work towards the national Quality in Careers Standard.
“Achieving the national Quality in Careers Standard shows the head teacher, governors and leadership team at Garforth Academy embrace, promote and endorse quality careers education and recognise the part it plays in the overall success of the school and its students.”
The school offers a range of activities to introduce students to the world of work and help them make decisions about life after school.
These include all Post 16 students going out on work experience, careers lessons in all year groups of the Academy’s curriculum and all subjects having “Careers Champions” to promote links to industry.