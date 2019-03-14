Gang of four men slash man in his sixties in the face

Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Four people, described as Asian men wearing dark clothing, approached the man at around 10pm on the footpath just off Ball Royd Road in Fartown.

Without warning, one man assaulted the victim by slashing him with what is believed to be a knife.

The victim, who is in his sixties, suffered wounds to his face and was taken to hospital for medical treatment, while the four men fled.

Contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190131367 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.