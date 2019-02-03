Gamers relive their childhood favourites at Leeds Retro Games Fair

IT wasn’t the latest console or game that was top of gamers’ shopping lists at the weekend - but the retro favourites from their pasts.

Andy Mallinson playing Donkey Kong. PIcture: Steve Riding

Games descended on the Marriott Hotel to bag the best in gaming history, from BBC computers to Atari, Spectrum and Nintendo consoles and games at The Retro Games Fair.

Organiser Steve Smith said: “For those of an older generation, it was a chance to buy back their childhood.

“But for there were a lot of younger children there too, with their parents, trying out old games in the games room for the first time.”

Retro Events Ltd, which organised the event, also run the Press Start gaming zone at Trinity Leeds restaurant MEATliquor every Friday and Saturday night.

The Retro Games Fair at the Marriott Hotel, Trevelyan Square, Leeds. Picture: Steve Riding

On march 15 it will be holding a retro gaming night at The Belgrave, while on April 7 it will host the Collectorabilia, selling vintage toys and action figures, at the Marriott.