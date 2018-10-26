Funeral of rugby coach and police dog handler Mick Atkinson, 37, to take place in Leeds today

The life of much-loved Leeds Rhinos fan and dad Mick Atkinson will be celebrated at Elland Road today.

The 37-year-old North Yorkshire Police dog handler was found dead at a house in Oulton earlier this month. The circumstances are not thought to be suspicious.

Hunslet Warriors dedicate junior match to PC Mick Atkinson

Mick has recently become a father to baby daughter Elizabeth and also had two stepsons. He was the coach of the Hunslet Warriors under eights rugby league side and a regular at Leeds Rhinos matches.

Police officers pay tribute to colleague PC Mick Atkinson

His funeral service at Holy Trinity Church in Rothwell this morning is open to all of his friends and many mourners are expected to wear Rhinos and Leeds United colours. North Yorkshire Police have accommodated requests from officers who knew Mick to attend. The service will be followed by a private cremation.

A wake will then take place in the Billy Bremner Suite at Elland Road - a ground Mick referred to as 'the church'.

Mourners are asked to make donations to the Leeds Rhinos Foundation charity, a cause close to Mick's heart.

A Crowdfunding page set up by Mick's friends in his memory has raised £5,000 for mental health charities.