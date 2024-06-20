Funeral home welcomes community for good cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Heckmondwike funeral home is opening its doors to the public to raise funds for charity.

Taking place on Saturday 29 June from 10am to 2pm, Heckmondwike Co-op Funeralcare in Westgate is inviting the community to attend a Go Big for Barnardo’s fundraiser.

Guests will be able to join in with a tombola and raffle, with prizes including cupcakes, gift vouchers, beauty treatment vouchers and a luxury flower hamper. As well as enjoying soft drinks and cakes, they can play fun games like ‘guess the number of balloons in the limousine’, as well as participating in a mini-Olympics.

The team at Co-op Funeralcare is keen to raise as much money as possible for the charity, so is also hosting a charity car wash, with all earnings being donated.

Devon Clegg, Funeral Director at Heckmondwike Co-op Funeralcare, said: “We’d like to invite the local community to join us and help raise funds for Barnardo’s. It promises to be a great day with plenty of family-friendly activities accompanied by some good food, drink and music.

“As a member-owned business, Co-op is always keen to support important causes however we can, and following our charity partnership with Barnardo’s and mission to raise £5 million to support young people, it seemed natural to host our very own fundraiser.

“Preparations are already underway and we can’t wait to welcome some new and old faces to Co-op’s Heckmondwike branch.”

The fundraiser is part of Co-op’s charity partnership with Barnardo’s, with the aim of raising £5 million to support 750,000 young people across the UK with their current and future needs, including helping young people and their families with basic needs like access to food, mental wellbeing support and opportunities for the future.

To find out more and ways to help fundraise, visit Support young people - Co-operate (coop.co.uk)