Full statement of Jodie Louise Willsher's family

The family of Jodie Louise Willsher have said they will never come to terms with her death after the "extremely traumatic experience" of her murder.

Mrs Willsher's uncle, Euan Hilton, delivered the statement outside Bradford Crown Court today after her killer was jailed for at least 30 years.

Neville John Hord, 44, of Great Horton Road, Bradford, was sentenced after he admitted killing the 30-year-old mother and Aldi employee days before Christmas.

Mr Hilton's statement is below in full:

"On the 21st of December 2017 life as we knew it changed when Jodie was murdered.

"She was a big part of the lives of so many people including her loving family and friends. Our world was torn apart and will no longer follow the path that we all thought we would tread.

"This has been an extremely traumatic experience and, for the past 12 weeks, we have had to try and come to terms with our loss and try to understand why Jodie was killed.

"Our beautiful girl has gone to heaven without mercy or hesitation; her precious life was taken in a planned and determined attack to murder her. Our complete and utter loss has destroyed us all. We will never come to terms with her death and our hearts will never heal from the sadness we feel.

"All we can do is to try and rebuild our lives and stay strong for all our family including Malcolm and Megan. They have all our love and support moving forward.

"We all wish to send our heartfelt thanks to everybody who tried to save Jodie following the attack including the emergency services and those who have worked tirelessly in building the case and supporting the family.

"We especially wish to thank the Family Liaison Officers for their time and care. We also would like to thank everybody who has sent their best wishes to us all during this time.

"We now would like to be left to grieve for our loss and ask the press to respect our privacy."