Fuel prices: 5 of the cheapest places to fill up in and around Leeds City Centre

According to PetrolPrices.com the average price for unleaded fuel in Leeds is 119.1p, with low prices being around 114.7p and high fuel prices being 123.9p.

Here are 5 of the cheapest places in and around Leeds city centre to fuel-up. Prices correct as of March 18 2018.

Morrison Swinnow Road

Prices per litre: 114.7p (Unleaded)

Swinnow Rd, Leeds LS13 4DN

Sainsbury's White Rose

Prices per litre: 114.9p (Unleaded)

Service Rd White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds LS11 8LS

ASDA Leeds Bridge Meadow Lane PFS

Prices per litre: 115.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Meadow Lane, Leeds, LS11 5BJ


Morrisons Hunslet

Prices per litre: 115.7p (Unleaded)

Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2AP


ASDA Beeston Automat

Prices per litre: 115.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 8AG