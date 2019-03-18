Fuel prices: 5 of the cheapest places to fill up in and around Leeds City Centre

According to PetrolPrices.com the average price for unleaded fuel in Leeds is 119.1p, with low prices being around 114.7p and high fuel prices being 123.9p.
Here are 5 of the cheapest places in and around Leeds city centre to fuel-up. Prices correct as of March 18 2018.
Morrison Swinnow Road
Prices per litre: 114.7p (Unleaded)
Swinnow Rd, Leeds LS13 4DN
Sainsbury's White Rose
Prices per litre: 114.9p (Unleaded)
Service Rd White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds LS11 8LS
ASDA Leeds Bridge Meadow Lane PFS
Prices per litre: 115.7p (Unleaded)
124.7p (Diesel)
Meadow Lane, Leeds, LS11 5BJ
Morrisons Hunslet
Prices per litre: 115.7p (Unleaded)
Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2AP
ASDA Beeston Automat
Prices per litre: 115.7p (Unleaded)
124.7p (Diesel)
Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 8AG