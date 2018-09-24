Fuel prices: 5 of the cheapest places to fill up in and around Leeds City Centre

With the price of both petrol and diesel continuing to rise, it’s becoming more and more costly to fill up.
According to PetrolPrices.com the average price for unleaded fuel in Leeds is 128.5p, with low prices being around 121.7p and high fuel prices being 132.9p.
Here are 5 of the cheapest places in and around Leeds city centre to fuel-up.
Prices correct as of September 24 2018.
ASDA Leeds Bridge Meadow Lane
Prices per litre: 121.7p (Unleaded)
124.7p (Diesel)
Meadow Lane, Leeds, LS11 5BJ
Morrisons Hunslet
Prices per litre: 121.7p (Unleaded)
Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2AP
ASDA Beeston Automat
Prices per litre: 121.7p (Unleaded)
124.7p (Diesel)
Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 8AG
ASDA Killingbeck
Prices per litre: 121.7p (Unleaded)
124.7p (Diesel)
Killingbeck Drive, Leeds, LS14 6UF
Morrisons Morley
Prices per litre: 121.7p (Unleaded)
Windsor Court, Morley, Leeds, LS27 9BG