From Slindgy to Sodge and Tewtle to Twinder... the lost Yorkshire dialect that you did not know existed

Do you know someone who is a flapadosha? Are you a victim to your partner’s fluff? Perhaps you’re a bit slindgy?

Or maybe you have no idea what we’re talking about.

The white rose flag of Yorkshire.

Well luckily for you, Adam Jacot de Boinod, author of The Meaning of Tingo and creator of the iPhone App Tingo, has come up with a handy list of meanings for unusual (but real) Yorkshire dialect. How many of these have you heard before? Click on the link to our gallery and test your knowledge of Yorkshire vocabulary.

