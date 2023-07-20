Friendly donation to life-saving cause

The Nelson Branch of Leeds Oddfellows has raised £200 for the cause, which will go towards the upkeep of defibrillators that the Rotary Club has installed in the North Yorkshire town.

The money has been raised through raffles at the friendship group’s monthly social events, which they hold at Gracious Street Methodist Church in Knaresborough.

Helen Bullock, Social Coordinator at Leeds Oddfellows, said: “We are delighted to be able to contribute to Knaresborough Rotary and help them to continue to provide these vital pieces of equipment in the community.

Rotarian Jonathan Beer receiving the Oddfellows cheque from Helen Bullock (second from left).

“As a friendly society at the heart of our community, it’s important to us that the people in our local area are safe and secure, whether they are members or not.”

Due to their fundraising efforts, Knaresborough Rotary has been able to install three defibrillators throughout the town.

The Rotary Club has also set up a fund to ensure the equipment is maintained and remains operational long after installation.

Rotarians Jonathan Beer and Brian Souter visited the Oddfellows earlier this month to receive the donation.

“The Oddfellows donation was very welcome as it helps us to keep saving lives,” Brian said.

The Oddfellows’ Nelson Branch is one of around 100 branches nationwide.

It is part of one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK and aims to help improve the quality of people’s lives through friendship, care and charity.

Helen added: “I would encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about our friendship group’s activities to get in touch and come along to one of our many brilliant social events and see what else the Society has to offer.”

To find out more about Leeds Oddfellows contact Helen on 07709 295317 or [email protected] or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk.