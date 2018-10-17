Friend's touching tribute to 33-year-old Leeds man who died just metres from his home

The friend of a 33-year-old recruitment boss who was killed in a tragic road collision has penned an emotional tribute after his death.

Stephen Linley was hit by a BMW whilst crossing the road just 200 metres from his home on Black Bull Street near the junction with Armouries Way at about 9.40pm on Friday.

Steve Linley (centre), with friends Jason Crispin (left) and Henry Clarkson.

He tragically died at the scene. A man from Batley has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Colleague Jason Crispin paid tribute to his dear friend, who had been promoted to 'his dream job' just two months ago. He writes:

"I wish the world knew how great our friend Steve was before he passed. Now you will just need to take my word for it as I pay tribute to a very dear friend, Stephen James Linley.

"At only 33 years of age, he had already mastered the ability to find qualities in everyone he met. On Friday the 12th October 2018, Steve’s life was abruptly taken while crossing the street, leaving a hole in the lives of his parents, partner and friends, but it has shown us just how loved Stephen was.

Steven with friends Richard Hetherington (left) and Will Harrison.

"I have known Stephen for five years, ever since I got my first job in Recruitment. The first thing I noticed was that Steve was very competitive but liked to joke and have fun. Although he couldn’t take much of a joke at his expense!

"He was into fitness, going to the gym often, as did I at the time we met. It didn’t take long after that to form a healthy friendship. As I got to know him better it was clear that Steve had a very caring side behind his playful and competitive exterior and he was always there for his friends.

"Steve was an ambitious recruiter and had been working his way up within the industry, very recently landing his dream role in senior finance recruitment. Every day he would work to improve the life of someone else by finding them their dream job. He had the ability to find the best in people and motivate people to step outside their comfort zones, a gift that has helped him excel in his career and in building large circles of friends, of which I and so many others are a part of.

"Steve met the woman of his dreams, Charlotte, over two years ago and was well ahead with planning their future together. She was such a good influence on Steve, his kindred spirit you could say, and kept his feet on the ground. He spoke about the plans he had for himself and Charlotte with the guys and we enjoyed winding him up over how love-drunk he was.

"I will miss texting you at the weekends about Formula 1, I will miss our games of poker and I will miss the laughs we always had together. You will never have the chance to win your go-karting trophy back… although it’s unlikely you ever would have!

"You were taken too soon, but your friends and family will live the life we all feel you were robbed of, Steve. Know that we will be there for Charlotte too, as well as continue to develop and nurture the relationships with friends we all have as result of having known and loved you.

"You were a good man. Rest in Peace x"

As a result of all the grief, Stephen’s friends have decided to come together to arrange Stephen’s funeral to allow family time to grieve. You can show your support by donating to the link below. Any surplus funding will be donated to a charity of his parents’ choosing, in celebration of the wonderful being that was Stephen James Linley. Anyone wishing to donate can do so at: www.gofundme.com/steve-linleys-memorial-fund