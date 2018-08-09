Fresh appeal after shots fired twice in three days in Huddersfield

Police investigating two firearms discharges in Huddersfield in three just days have issued a fresh appeal.

Officers were yesterday (Wednesday) called to Ruskin Grove after shots were fired at about 3.30pm.

It came after a firearm was discharged on Monday, in Blacker Road, at about 10.30pm.

No-one was injured when the shots were fired on either occasion.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Blacker Road offence and has now been released under investigation.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, District Commander of Kirklees District Police, said: “We understand there is a lot of concern amongst our residents and communities following the firearms discharges on Blacker Road and Ruskin Grove.

“I want to reassure residents that we treat all firearms incidents extremely seriously and that they will not be tolerated in Kirklees or West Yorkshire.

“I want to reassure the community that these incidents are our utmost priority and are being dealt with robustly. We have made arrests in connection with the incidents, both of which were targeted attacks and are continuing to work around the clock on the extensive investigations."

She said neighbourhood policing teams are "very active" in the communities; and high-visibility patrols have been stepped up in the affected areas to reassure residents.

Chf Supt Sykes added: “I also want to send a direct message to those involved in the use of firearms and violent crime: you will be caught and you will more than likely serve a prison sentence. Those who illegally carry or conceal weapons are negative role models and need to be removed from our communities.”

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180389966 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.