Crews from Bradford, Stanningley and Leeds were sent to the fire in a single storey building shortly after midnight.

The building was '10 per cent' destroyed by the fire.

Four fire crews tackled a blaze on Swinnow Lane in Leeds in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Crews used hose reals and an aerial appliance to extinguish the flames.

A high powered fan was also used to clear smoke from the building.