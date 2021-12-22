Four fire crews tackle blaze on Swinnow Lane

Four fire crews tackled a blaze on Swinnow Lane in Leeds in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:45 am

Read More

Read More
Think before 999 call plea as Yorkshire Ambulance Service faces its most challen...

Crews from Bradford, Stanningley and Leeds were sent to the fire in a single storey building shortly after midnight.

The building was '10 per cent' destroyed by the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Four fire crews tackled a blaze on Swinnow Lane in Leeds in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Crews used hose reals and an aerial appliance to extinguish the flames.

A high powered fan was also used to clear smoke from the building.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

LeedsBradfordLeeds United