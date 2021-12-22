Four fire crews tackle blaze on Swinnow Lane
Four fire crews tackled a blaze on Swinnow Lane in Leeds in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Crews from Bradford, Stanningley and Leeds were sent to the fire in a single storey building shortly after midnight.
The building was '10 per cent' destroyed by the fire.
Crews used hose reals and an aerial appliance to extinguish the flames.
A high powered fan was also used to clear smoke from the building.
