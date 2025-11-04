Lucy Ward arrives at Liverpool Crown Court, where Joey Barton is appearing on 12 charges of sending grossly offensive communications, relating to social media posts referring to Jeremy Vine, and football TV commentators and pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Former Leeds United footballer and TV football co-commentator Lucy Ward has told a jury that social media posts from ex-Manchester City and Newcastle United player Joey Barton left her “intimidated” and “physically scared”.

Barton is alleged to have “crossed the line between free speech and a crime” with messages on X, formerly Twitter, about Ms Ward, fellow football pundit Eni Aluko and broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

Barton, 43, is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of 12 counts of sending a grossly offensive electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

In January 2024, Barton – who has 2.7 million followers on the X platform – likened Ms Aluko and Ms Ward to the “Fred and Rose West of football commentary” after a televised FA Cup tie between Crystal Palace and Everton.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ms Ward said she “knew he would get to me at one point” because of Barton’s general viewpoint that he did not like women commentating on men’s football matches.

Former footballer Joey Barton | Lucy North/PA Wire

Asked by prosecutor Peter Wright KC how she felt about the post, she said: “Intimidated. It was very unpleasant to be the subject of someone’s abuse.

“I’m trying to do my job. I am one of the few females doing it and I have already crossed over a lot of barriers. It’s tough to do your job with that happening.

“Fred and Rose West tortured, sexually abused and killed children, so I couldn’t really work out why I was being called that. At first it was very, very harsh but then obviously it continued.”

Mr Wright said: “How did you feel about that?”

Ms Ward replied: “Stress. Anxious. Because you don’t know in your head where it’s going. You can’t escape someone who has more than two-and-a-half million followers on Twitter, not just their tweets but people who latch on and message you and make comment.

“It was getting to the stage now where I got a little scared, physically scared really. It was a continuous harassment, what I would call bullying. And you don’t know who is out there and how they are going to react, especially in this day and age.

“I felt vulnerable going to games.”

Ms Ward, who played women’s football for Leeds United and later became their head of education and welfare before her current 20-year broadcasting career, said she felt “vulnerable” when Barton later posted an image of her face and Ms Aluko’s superimposed on to a photo of the Wests.

She told the court: “I just thought this is going to explode in a really negative way. It just makes you feel very vulnerable.

“I’m in the public eye, I’m always at games and the insinuation with two people who tortured, sexually abused and killed children is not somebody you want to be compared with.”

Simon Csoka KC, defending, said: “So far as being able to offer your own expertise on the men’s game, you can only do that if you were in the men’s game? ”

Ms Ward said: “Not necessarily. Football is football.

“You don’t have to have done it if you know what you are talking about.”

Mr Csoka said: “There is a vast difference between the men’s and women’s game.”

Ms Ward said, to laughter in the court: “Yes, the women win things.”

Mr Csoka pointed to examples of the Australia women’s team losing to Newcastle under-15 boys and the US women’s team losing to Dallas under-15 boys.

He said: “It demonstrates there are differences in terms of strength and speed, doesn’t it?”

Ms Ward said: “I don’t agree with the point you are trying to make.”

Mr Csoka said: “But you accept it’s a point of view that someone can hold?”

Ms Ward said: “Yes, people can have opinions.

“There are two types of co-commentators, it’s not men and women. It’s good and not-so-good ones, and that’s a matter of opinion.”

Mr Csoka said: “You understand what would be meant by the expression ‘he or she is murdering the commentary’?”

Ms Ward said: “Yes, it’s not very pleasant.”

Mr Csoka said: “So you understood what was being said with the Fred and Rose West analogy? That you are doing a bad job, you are murdering it week in, week out effectively?”

Ms Ward said: “I just find it offensive.”

Mr Csoka said: “But you understood what was being said?”

“Yes,” replied Ms Ward.

Mr Csoka said: “Similarly with the photograph of your face and Eni Aluko’s face superimposed on the image of Fred and Rose West – obviously not pleasant – but you understand what that analogy was?”

Ms Ward said: “I think unless you have been on the receiving end of it… it’s horrific.”

Barton, from Widnes, Cheshire, denies the alleged offences said to have been committed between January and March last year.