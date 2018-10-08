Former bus depot in Holbeck Leeds set for change of use to become more attractive to tenants

A former bus depot site in Holbeck is hoping to re-market itself in a bid to make it more attractive to potential new tenants after being stood vacant for six years.

The unit on the Latchmore Park Industrial Estate was a bus depot from as far back as 1982 and closed in 2012 and agents Jones Lang La Salle say despite marketing attempts over the last six years the site has remained vacant with no interest shown in it.

Plans submitted to Leeds City Council are for a change of use to industrial and warehouse use with office space and come after recent expressions of interest.

The agent said: “In recent months a number of industrial/warehouse enquiries have been made regarding occupation of the unit. No tenant is fixed at this time due to the absence of planning permission for the required uses.

“This application is therefore submitted with no specific end user in mind, and this is reflected in the submitted plans which shows the existing and proposed ground floor plan as the same configuration.”

They added that if any new tenants wanted to change the layouts and configuration of the site they submit the relevant planning applications themselves.

An application was approved in 2014 for change of use to a brewery equipment manufacturer but it expired after interest shown in the site never came to fruition.

Holbeck has enjoyed a rejuventation over recent years with new housing and business units being created and occupied by the likes of Northern Monk Refectory and a £350m mixed use development at South Bank.