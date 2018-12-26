Forensic investigators search street after alleged murder in Beeston

A police investigation is continuing after the death of a man who was seriously injured in a disturbance in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Officers are carrying out evidence searches in Beeston, Leeds, after the incident on Robb Street just after 3am today.

Forensic officers at the scene of a murder on Robb Street in Beeston, Leeds.

Seven arrests have been made after a 30-year-old male was rushed to hospital and later died, West Yorkshire Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift said: “I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything around this time to come forward.”

Four men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they all remain in police custody.