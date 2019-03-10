For sale - The stunning Yorkshire country house hidden from public view

The Gardens occupies a very private and little known position, hidden from public view within a former walled garden at Cowling Hill, near Skipton. It's an individual architect designed five bedroom family house, originally constructed in 2005 and has an asking price of £1,650,000. It is being marketed by Carter and Jonas in Harrogate:

