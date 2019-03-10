For sale - The stunning Yorkshire country house hidden from public view
If privacy combined with stunning views is what you are after than this country house in North Yorkshire could be what you are looking for.
The Gardens occupies a very private and little known position, hidden from public view within a former walled garden at Cowling Hill, near Skipton. It's an individual architect designed five bedroom family house, originally constructed in 2005 and has an asking price of £1,650,000. It is being marketed by Carter and Jonas in Harrogate: