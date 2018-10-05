For sale: Rare Yorkshire Dales hobby barn brings buyers from all over Britain

There are hundreds of field barns in the Yorkshire Dales but getting permission for alternative use is difficult thanks to National Park planning rules, which protect the landscape.

So this barn, near Thoralby, is a rarity that has set hearts alight. It is in an idyllic spot close to Bishopdale beck and has planning permission for use as a “recreational workshop”.

The barn overlooks Bishopdale beck

The change of use was granted over 30 years ago after a local woman persuaded planning officers to allow her to convert it into a hobby space. She used it for spinning, weaving and practising yoga.

She sold the barn three years ago and the latest owner is selling as he isn’t using it as often as he would like.

The property, which cannot be used as a residence, comes with half an acre of land and has a staircase, lounge, sleeping areas and a kitchen/dining space. There are no mains services but the oven is run on Calor gas and there is a wood-burning stove. It is acccessed via a track and has off-road parking. Estate agent Tim Gower says: “It would be perfect for a writer, artist or musician. If you can’t get inspiration there it’s a poor do.”

The sitting and sleeping area

Recreational barn, Bishopdale, £50,000-£75,000