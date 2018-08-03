Flowers left for man killed in Leeds Chapeltown shooting as armed police remain on scene

Floral tributes are being left at the scene of a murder where a 24 year-old man died.

He was named today as Christopher Lewis.

Armed police guard the scene at Reginald Street, Chapeltown.

Mr Lewis was shot in Reginald Street on Wednesday evening and died yesterday in hospital.

Friends and nearby residents have today started to leave flowers at the scene which is still cordoned off by police tape while armed officers also remain at the scene.

One card left with white lilies said "Chris you will be missed" while another bunch of flowers had the message "Fly High Bro" from Dean.

Officers have now arrested two men on suspicion of murder and a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the offence. They remain in custody for questioning, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police added. Police patrols in the area have also been stepped up to reassure the community.

Messages are starting to be left for Christopher Lewis who died following the shooting on Wednesday.

It comes after a series of incidents in the last three days in Leeds which have seen detectives launch inquiries a drive-by shooting which left one man injured and a stabbing during a mass brawl as well as the death of Mr Lewis.

On the same day that Mr Lewis was shot police were also called to Back Thornville Row, Hyde Park after shots were fired at property and last week shots were fired at a boarded up house at Bexley Terrace, Harehills.

