Flowers crafted in Leeds as friendly gesture for International Refugee Week

The six-strong team of Leeds Oddfellows members recently came together at their base on Meanwood Road to craft the mass of yellow flowers.The flowers, a symbol of strength, will cover a map of Leeds to show solidarity with those who have fled conflict and come to the city and will go on display at the Millennium Square museum June 20-25.The project has seen the two organisations collaborate because of Oddfellows member and volunteer at the museum, Rosemary Frances.Originally from New York, Rosemary says she empathises with people trying to settle in a different country, regardless of the circumstances.“I think, as someone who had immigrated to this country, it is an extremely difficult thing to do,” she said.“I struggled and English is my first language. I don't think anyone should struggle like that.“I know what it's like to be an outsider and it's horrible.”The Oddfellows is one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies, and provides a space for people from all walks of life to socialise, while also offering wellbeing support.Sapphia Cunningham-Tate, Assistant Community Curator at Leeds City Museum, said: “It is really exciting to work with the Oddfellows and facilitate workshops to celebrate International Refugee Week to raise awareness of refugees and those seeking sanctuary in Leeds, highlighting their contributions to the arts and culture and the city as a whole.“When members from the Oddfellows, such as our volunteer Rosemary, work so hard to make creative and welcoming spaces, we showcase the very best of Leeds at its heart and as a city.”Members from Leeds Oddfellows will be visiting the museum on Friday June 23 at 11am to view their handiwork as part of the finalised display.Helen Bullock, Leeds Oddfellows’ Social Organiser, is encouraging anyone who wants to join them to go along.She said: “The people of Leeds have always been supportive of one another, and here at the Oddfellows that's exactly what we stand for.“We are proud to partner with the Leeds City Museum for World Refugee Week to help raise awareness for the people who come here to seek sanctuary.”Anyone who wants to find out more about the many varied events that Leeds Oddfellows puts on, as well as the benefits that the society has to offer, email Helen on [email protected], call 07709 295317 or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk.