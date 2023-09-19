Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults

Flamingo Land: Police called to caravan park after man stabbed in chest as air ambulance lands

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the chest at Flamingo Land.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were contacted at 4pm on Sunday, September 17 with a report of a man with chest injuries at a caravan at Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby Misperton, York.

Officers attended and located the man, who was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment for a knife wound to the chest. Air ambulance attended the scene, but were not required to transport the man to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A scene guard was put in place to allow officers to determine the circumstances around the incident. Following enquiries, it was determined that the injuries were self-inflicted and no other party was involved.

“The man has since been discharged from hospital and is receiving the necessary ongoing support.”

Flamingo Land is one of Yorkshire’s largest theme park and zoos.

Related topics:PoliceAir ambulanceYorkNorth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire