Flamingo Land: Police called after man stabbed in chest as air ambulance lands at guarded scene
Police were contacted at 4pm on Sunday, September 17 with a report of a man with chest injuries at a caravan at Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby Misperton, York.
Officers attended and located the man, who was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment for a knife wound to the chest. Air ambulance attended the scene, but were not required to transport the man to hospital.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A scene guard was put in place to allow officers to determine the circumstances around the incident. Following enquiries, it was determined that the injuries were self-inflicted and no other party was involved.
“The man has since been discharged from hospital and is receiving the necessary ongoing support.”
Flamingo Land is one of Yorkshire’s largest theme park and zoos.