A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the chest at Flamingo Land.

Police were contacted at 4pm on Sunday, September 17 with a report of a man with chest injuries at a caravan at Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby Misperton, York.

Officers attended and located the man, who was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment for a knife wound to the chest. Air ambulance attended the scene, but were not required to transport the man to hospital.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A scene guard was put in place to allow officers to determine the circumstances around the incident. Following enquiries, it was determined that the injuries were self-inflicted and no other party was involved.

“The man has since been discharged from hospital and is receiving the necessary ongoing support.”