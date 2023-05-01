Five teenage boys from Wakefield disappear as police issue appeal amid fears they boarded train to London
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find five teenagers missing from Wakefield all believed to be together.
Matthew Batty, 15, Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain, 14, Murad Bazan, 13, Solomon Agyemang, 13, and Stanislaw Topa, 14, were all reported missing over the weekend.
It’s believed they have travelled to the Kings Cross area of London and have used the train network to get there.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts should call the Wakefield CID office via 101 on online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 2245 of 29 April