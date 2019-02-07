Five hurt in Batley 'gas explosion' - the latest

Have your say

Emergency crews are dealing with the aftermath of a suspected gas explosion which saw five people taken to hospital.

Roads have been closed in Batley after the blast in a two-storey building just before 7pm yesterday.

Those taken to hospital had suffered burns but were not thought to have life-threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

The fire service said ten crews initially tackled a blaze caused by the explosion at the junction of Hick Lane and Bradford Road.

Road closures are expected to continue this morning as investigations into the cause of the blast are carried out.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said last night: "Firefighters are likely to be on the scene overnight and there are some concerns over the structural stability of the building.

The scene in Batley

"The incident affected the one building and there have been no further evacuations.

"Investigations are continuing into the cause of the explosion."

A police spokesperson said: "A police cordon remains in place this morning following the suspected gas explosion last night in Batley.

"Road closures will remain in place whilst police continue to conduct enquiries. Please avoid the area where possible and find alternative routes."