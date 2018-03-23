First look: Flagship Leeds cultural quarter aims to strike the right note

This is the new city centre development in a flagship Leeds cultural quarter which it is hoped will help create “a world-class centre for the arts in the heart of the city”.

Opera North today released images of the scheme, part of its planned £12m regeneration project in the Grand Theatre Quarter, which will include a new education centre, a new restaurant and bar replacing a row of vacant shop units directly beneath the venue on New Briggate, and a new atrium linking the restaurant and bar directly to the Howard Assembly Room.

GRAND PLANS: An artist's image of the new atrium project.

A public consultation event will be held at the Howard Assembly Room on Thursday, April 26, from 5.30pm – 7.30pm.