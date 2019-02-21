The Royal Hall in Harrogate, Credit Stainton Lighting and Trustees of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust and the Harrogate and District Improvement Trust

First look at floodlit Royal Hall and Harrogate war memorial

A £400,000 scheme to floodlight Harrogate’s war memorial and Royal Hall has taken a positive step forward, with a trial run that’s shown residents what this will look like for the very first time.

Working on behalf of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust and the Harrogate District and Improvement Trust - the coordinators of the project - and with the support of Harrogate Borough Council, Stainton Lighting carried out the lighting trial over two days last week.

The fundraising target for the floodlighting appeal is 400,000

1. Harrogate War Memorial

A planning application is being prepared for the project

2. The Royal Hall bathed with floodlights

Organisers of the project are keen to secure as much public support as possible

3. Another perspective of the flood lit memorial

The test was carried out over two days

4. Residents and visitors watched the trial run

