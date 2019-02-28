First look: Ambitious plans revealed to create 155 new Leeds homes

Ambitious plans to create more than 150 new homes in a Leeds suburb have been submitted to council chiefs for approval.

Home Group wants to build 155 new homes on a 1.12 acre site off Lovell Park Road in Little London.

The plans, which have been put forward to Leeds City Council, will see the brownfield land adjacent to Fieldhead Terrace undergo £25m worth of regeneration work by energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE on behalf of Home Group, to offer private rented homes, along with attractive public open space.

If approved, the 16-storey development – designed by architect Brewster Bye - will include a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, of which up to 20 per cent will be available for affordable private rent.

The new development will ensure the affordability of market rents over time, giving people the confidence to set down roots. And it is hoped the new Build to Rent scheme will also accelerate the delivery of additional high quality housing in the city by breaking traditional reliance on sales absorption rates, and will align affordable housing interests over the long term.

Kitson Keen, Head of Build to Rent at Home Group, said: “This is an excellent development, underpinned by our innovative flexible rental scheme, which will make such a difference to renters, communities and the city as a whole.

“We are very pleased to be working so closely with Leeds City Council and ENGIE on this proposed new development, who share our commitment to deliver high quality housing.”

Jake Fellows, Major Projects Director at ENGIE’s Places & Communities division, said: “This development is the first private rental sector development with Home Group and one which we hope will lead to a long and successful partnership to create much needed affordable housing and extend the choices available for local people wishing to rent.

“We have been in consultation with Leeds City Council and the wider community for a long period of time to ensure that the design of this development responds to the constraints that come with urban locations and compliments the surrounding area.”

The land on Lovell Park Road was identified as a future development area during the Leeds Housing Regeneration Project, which saw ENGIE and sustainable communities for Leeds build 388 new homes in the area, as well as improving more than 1200 existing homes, on behalf of Leeds City Council.

If planning is approved, the new development will complete the regeneration of Little London, leaving a lasting legacy in the community.

The determination of the planning application is expected in Spring 2019, with construction work due to commence in the summer.