Firefighters rush to scene of three car crash near St James Hospital in Leeds as person 'trapped' in vehicle
Firefighters rush to scene of a three car crash in Leeds as a person was “trapped” inside a vehicle.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision, that was reported shortly before 11am this morning (May 3), happened on Shakespeare Street, near to St James’ Hospital and Beckett Street Cemetery.
Two fire crews were sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We freed one person who was trapped in a vehicle and handed them to the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service, before making the scene safe and leaving.”
West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been asked to comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.