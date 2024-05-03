Firefighters rush to scene of three car crash near St James Hospital in Leeds as person 'trapped' in vehicle

Firefighters rush to scene of a three car crash in Leeds as a person was “trapped” inside a vehicle.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:02 BST
The collision, that was reported shortly before 11am this morning (May 3), happened on Shakespeare Street, near to St James’ Hospital and Beckett Street Cemetery.

The crash, which involved three cars, was reported on Shakespeare Street, near to St James’ Hospital and Beckett Street Cemetery, on May 3. Photo: Google.The crash, which involved three cars, was reported on Shakespeare Street, near to St James’ Hospital and Beckett Street Cemetery, on May 3. Photo: Google.
Two fire crews were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We freed one person who was trapped in a vehicle and handed them to the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service, before making the scene safe and leaving.”

West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been asked to comment.

