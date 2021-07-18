Firefighters rescue three people trapped in fire at house in Woodhouse
Three people were rescued by firefighters from a fire at a house in Leeds.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 6:39 pm
Updated
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 6:40 pm
The incident happened at the property on St Johns Close, Woodhouse, shortly before 1am.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire spread to the house from burning rubbish outside.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus to access the property and the three occupants were given oxygen at the scene before receiving medical attention from paramedics
Smoke detectors were fitted and working at the time of the incident.
Three fire crews from Leeds and Hunslet attended the incident.