Firefighters rescue three people trapped in fire at house in Woodhouse

St Johns Close, Woodhouse

The incident happened at the property on St Johns Close, Woodhouse, shortly before 1am.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire spread to the house from burning rubbish outside.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to access the property and the three occupants were given oxygen at the scene before receiving medical attention from paramedics

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smoke detectors were fitted and working at the time of the incident.