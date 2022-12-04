Firefighters help free trapped woman after crash in Leeds village
Firefighters helped free a trapped female in a vehicle after a crash in a north Leeds village.
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
4th Dec 2022, 9:46am
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the crash involving two vehicles on Langwith Wood Court in Collingham at around 5.41pm last night. (December 3)
Crews helped free one female casualty who was passed into care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Appliances from Wetherby and Moortown attended.