The bird has become trapped in netting on the roof of the Parkinson Building this evening, following a similar incident on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to save the falcon at 4.30pm today (Friday).

Two crews from Hunslet Fire Station and Cleckheaton Fire Station, as well as a Technical Rescue Unit, are working to free the bird of prey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This picture, from Saturday, shows firefighters working to save the falcon - and they have been called out for a second time today (Photo: @LeedsBirder)

Hundreds of social media users had called for the netting to be removed to stop a repeat of the incident.

Wildlife expert and TV star Chris Packham showed his support for removing the netting by sharing the thread on his Twitter feed.

In a social media statement issued earlier this week, the University of Leeds said: "We are urgently arranging for the netting and other deterrents to be removed from the Parkinson Tower, seeking expert advice on how and when this should be done so as to minimise further disturbance to the peregrines.

Hundreds of social media users had called for the netting to be removed from the Parkinson Building

"We remain very grateful to all those involved in the successful rescue of the falcon from the tower, including WYFRS, @leedsbirder, members of the public and our security team, and share everyone's relief that the bird appears unharmed.

"We value the importance of protecting birds and other wildlife, as well as ensuring the health and safety of our community and conserving buildings and equipment.