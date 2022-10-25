Firefighters made the discovery in Tadcaster after being called by a concerned member of the public at around 9am yesterday (Monday). They found the adorable water-loving mammal, which was around 2ft, had been trapped inside the engine compartment.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has not confirmed what type of vehicle it was found in. Crews used specialist 'salvage sheets' and a neighbour's bin to remove the otter, along with the help of the RSPCA, before releasing it back into the wild.

A spokesperson for the service said the otter, which appeared to be taking a nap, was “unharmed". They said: "Crew from Tadcaster responded to reports of a trapped otter. On arrival they located the otter in the engine compartment of a vehicle.

Firefighters discovered the wild otter nestled inside a vehicle’s engine compartment in Tadcaster (Photo: @NYFRS_Tad/SWNS)

"Crews then worked alongside the RSPCA to remove the otter which measured approximately 2 feet in size. They used salvage sheets, small tools and a neighbour's bin to remove the otter and release it back in to the wild."

There are approximately 11,000 otters in the UK, although the species is still considered rare. The carnivores, which generally feed on fish including eels and salmon but can also eat small water birds, are normally found on river banks.