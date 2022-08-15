Fire service respond to incident involving microwave in Morley area of Leeds

A fire involving a microwave in a kitchen required the attention of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in the early hours of this morning.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:19 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:33 am

At around 3:06am, a crew from Morley responded to an automatic fire alarm before passing a priority message for a confirmed building fire.

The fire was in a two-storey building on Queen Street and Hunslet fire station also attended.

The fire involved a microwave. Image: Google Street View

One hose reel and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke,

