Fire service rescue woman with hand trapped in dishwasher in Leeds

Emergency Services were called at around midday to the incident on Lidgett Lane, Gledhow.

The woman was released by fire service personnel, it was confirmed.

She was transported to hospital.

The fire service rescued a woman with her hand trapped in an industrial dishwasher in Leeds.

Crews from Leeds Fire Station and Cleckheaton Fire Station attended the incident.