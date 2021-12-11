Fire service rescue woman with hand trapped in dishwasher in Leeds
The fire service rescued a woman with her hand trapped in an industrial dishwasher in Leeds.
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 4:45 pm
Emergency Services were called at around midday to the incident on Lidgett Lane, Gledhow.
The woman was released by fire service personnel, it was confirmed.
She was transported to hospital.
Crews from Leeds Fire Station and Cleckheaton Fire Station attended the incident.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.