Emergency crews were called to the fire above a hair salon on Stonegate Road in Meanwood just before 11am on Saturday (May 27).

Footage from the scene showed flames bursting from the roof of the building and fire and ambulance crews in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has was established that the fire happened in a flat above the hairdressers and is believed to have been caused accidentally.

The fire happened in a flat above a business on Stonegate Road in Meanwood

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews attended reports of a commercial building fire on Stonegate Road, in Leeds just before 11am on Saturday (May 27).

“Upon arrival it was established this was a domestic flat fire on the second floor. Four appliances from Moortown, Leeds and Cookridge quickly extinguished the fire using two hose reels and one jet. The fire is believed to be accidental ignition.