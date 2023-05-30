Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Fire service releases statement after blaze above hairdressers in Meanwood, Leeds

The fire service has released a statement following a blaze above a hairdressers in Leeds at the weekend.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 30th May 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Emergency crews were called to the fire above a hair salon on Stonegate Road in Meanwood just before 11am on Saturday (May 27).

Footage from the scene showed flames bursting from the roof of the building and fire and ambulance crews in attendance.

It has was established that the fire happened in a flat above the hairdressers and is believed to have been caused accidentally.

The fire happened in a flat above a business on Stonegate Road in MeanwoodThe fire happened in a flat above a business on Stonegate Road in Meanwood
In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews attended reports of a commercial building fire on Stonegate Road, in Leeds just before 11am on Saturday (May 27).

“Upon arrival it was established this was a domestic flat fire on the second floor. Four appliances from Moortown, Leeds and Cookridge quickly extinguished the fire using two hose reels and one jet. The fire is believed to be accidental ignition.

“The incident was closed just before 4pm.”

