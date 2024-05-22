Swarcliffe house fire: Emergency crews rush to blaze at residential Leeds property on Eastwood Drive

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the Swarcliffe area of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.24pm yesterday (Tuesday) after smoke was seen from the property roof on East Drive.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It was a house fire. Crews used 4 breathing apparatus and 2 hose reels. No persons were involved or injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The property fire happened on Eastwood Drive in SwarcliffeThe property fire happened on Eastwood Drive in Swarcliffe
The property fire happened on Eastwood Drive in Swarcliffe

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

There was a large response to the blaze, with fire crews from Killingbeck, Moortown, Hunslet, Garforth, Rothwell, Huddersfield and Ossett in attendance.

Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.