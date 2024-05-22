Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the Swarcliffe area of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.24pm yesterday (Tuesday) after smoke was seen from the property roof on East Drive.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It was a house fire. Crews used 4 breathing apparatus and 2 hose reels. No persons were involved or injured.

The property fire happened on Eastwood Drive in Swarcliffe

There was a large response to the blaze, with fire crews from Killingbeck, Moortown, Hunslet, Garforth, Rothwell, Huddersfield and Ossett in attendance.