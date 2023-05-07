The flames at the agricultural building on Bradford Road took hold at around 3pm this afternoon, Sunday, May 7.

Crews from Morley and Cleckheaton were called to the scene and found about 40 per cent of the barn consumed by flames.

They used two hose-reels jets, and four breathing apparatus to help bring it under control.

Firefighter tackled the blaze in Gildersome (library pic)