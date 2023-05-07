Fire crews called out to Leeds barn blaze
Fire crews were called out a blaze involving a barn in Gildersome this afternoon.
The flames at the agricultural building on Bradford Road took hold at around 3pm this afternoon, Sunday, May 7.
Crews from Morley and Cleckheaton were called to the scene and found about 40 per cent of the barn consumed by flames.
They used two hose-reels jets, and four breathing apparatus to help bring it under control.
There are no details on the cause of the blaze at this moment.