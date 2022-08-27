News you can trust since 1890
Fire breaks out above Leeds village shop

Fire crews were called to a blaze that broke out above a village shop this afternoon.

By Nick Frame
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:54 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 7:09 am

Appliances rushed to the scene at Cross Hills in Kippax after the call came in at about 12.15pm.

They used two breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet to extinguish the flames above the takeaway.

Nobody was reported injured in the fire.

The fire started above commercial premises on Cross Hills in Kippax

The crews, who had come from Garforth, Castleford and Rothwell, had all left the scene shortly after 2pm.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

