Fire breaks out above Leeds village shop
Fire crews were called to a blaze that broke out above a village shop this afternoon.
By Nick Frame
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:54 pm
Updated
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 7:09 am
Appliances rushed to the scene at Cross Hills in Kippax after the call came in at about 12.15pm.
They used two breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet to extinguish the flames above the takeaway.
Nobody was reported injured in the fire.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Festival arrests after onstage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew Set
-
2
Leeds Festival 2022: Police release update on arrests after onstage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew set
-
3
'Serious' late-night Leeds assault leaves woman badly injured
-
4
Male seriously injured in Leeds gang fight
-
5
Teenage boy taken to hospital after motorbike crash on Leeds street
The crews, who had come from Garforth, Castleford and Rothwell, had all left the scene shortly after 2pm.
The cause of the fire is unknown.