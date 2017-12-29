Festive Westminster wedding for Leeds MP Andrea

Leeds MP Andrea Jenkyns celebrated a festive wedding amid the granduer of the Palace of Westminster chapel

The Morley and Outwood member married fellow MP Jack Lopresti at an intimate ceremony on December.

The two Brexiteers first met at a baseball game during a parliamentary delegation to Washington DC in 2015, the same year Andrea won her seat over then Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls.

The December 22 wedding took place in historic chapel of St Mary Undercroft, completed in the 13th century.

The ceremony was attended by 70 of the couple’s closest family and friends, the service led by Speaker’s Chaplain the Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, followed by reception on the Parliamentary estate.

Andrea said: “I am absolutely delighted to have married Jack here and was lucky enough to have our son, Clifford, as ring bearer. I would like to thank my mother Valerie for walking me down the aisle today and for her love and support. My father Clifford, whom my son is named after, died six years ago and my thoughts and prayers were with him”. Their child was nicknamed “Brexit Clifford” when he was born on the day Article 50 was triggered in Parliament. His birth was announced to the Commons Chamber with congratulations from The Speaker and Prime Minister.

Mr Lopresti has represented his defence and aerospace constituency of Filton and Bradley Stoke since 2010.

He said: “I’d like to thank everyone for attending the ceremony, especially my daughter Sophie, who gave one of the readings, my best man Tim Bowles, and Andrea’s older

sister Deborah, matron of honour.”

The couple are honeymooning in Venice before returning to their duties in the New Year.