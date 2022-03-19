Ferrybridge crash: 36-year-old man dies after being injured in crash on Stranglands Lane
A man has died after being injured in a crash in West Yorkshire.
The crash happened shortly after 6.30pm on Friday.
It involved one vehicle, a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian, which was travelling on Stranglands Lane towards Ferrybridge.
The driver, a 36-year-old man, was later found injured in the car and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the man has now died as a result of his injuries.
A police spokesperson said: "A 36-year-old male has died as a result of injuries sustained in a road traffic collision near Ferrybridge last night (Friday March 18).
"The collision happened shortly after 6.30pm and involved one vehicle, a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian which was travelling on Stranglands Lane towards Ferrybridge.
"The driver of the vehicle was later found injured in the car and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"Police area appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1479 of 18/3."