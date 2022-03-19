The crash happened shortly after 6.30pm on Friday.

It involved one vehicle, a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian, which was travelling on Stranglands Lane towards Ferrybridge.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was later found injured in the car and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stranglands Lane, near Ferrybridge, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the man has now died as a result of his injuries.

"A 36-year-old male has died as a result of injuries sustained in a road traffic collision near Ferrybridge last night (Friday March 18).

