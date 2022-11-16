Fernley Green Road fire: Emergency services race to tackle blaze at Knottingley factory
Emergency services raced to a factory in West Yorkshire this afternoon after a fire broke out in the building.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the building on Fernley Green Road in Knottingley at 12.02pm this afternoon.
Eight fire crews are present at the scene, with firefighters from neighbouring brigades, including South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue also in attendance.
Building is 100m x 100m in size and 10% involved in fire. Crews are using three large jets and one ground monitor to tackle the blaze.